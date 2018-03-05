Journalists to review news sites in Brill's new venture. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Journalists to review news sites in Brill's new venture.

NEW YORK (AP) - The founder of Court TV and the Brill's Content magazine about journalism is behind a new effort to sniff out fake news.

Steve Brill and partner Gordon Crovitz said Monday they've secured funding for NewsGuard, a company that will use journalists to analyze news and information websites. Reviews of some 7,500 sites will let consumers know which are reliable and which have planted false stories. Crovitz is a former publisher of the Wall Street Journal.

Brill said NewsGuard is expected to be available this fall. Each description of a web site will tell its history, the owners and editors and whether the veracity of its articles have been questioned.

Crovitz said NewsGuard is necessary in a world where news brands don't stand out on social media or through search results.

