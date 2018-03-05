LSU's Hess named National Player of the Week

LSU pitcher Zack Hess has earned National Player of the Week recognition from Collegiate Baseball magazine after a dominating outing against Toledo.

The Tigers beat the Rockets 8-1 Friday night behind the ace's career-high 13 strikeouts.

The sophomore pitched seven innings, giving up one run, six hits and no base on balls.

This Week’s Schedule

Tuesday: SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network +)

Wednesday: Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m. (Cox Sports Television)

Friday: HAWAII, 7 p.m. (SEC Network +)

Saturday: HAWAII, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network +)

Sunday: HAWAII, 2 p.m. (SEC Network +)

