LSU's Hess named National Player of the Week

LSU pitcher Zack Hess has earned National Player of the Week recognition from Collegiate Baseball magazine after a dominating outing against Toledo.
The Tigers beat the Rockets 8-1 Friday night behind the ace's career-high 13 strikeouts.
The sophomore pitched seven innings, giving up one run, six hits and no base on balls.
This Week’s Schedule
Tuesday: SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network +)
Wednesday: Louisiana-Lafayette, 6 p.m. (Cox Sports Television)
Friday: HAWAII, 7 p.m. (SEC Network +)
Saturday: HAWAII, 6:30 p.m. (SEC Network +)
Sunday: HAWAII, 2 p.m. (SEC Network +)
