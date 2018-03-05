Don't count on healthy foods to blunt salt's harm

An otherwise healthy diet isn't going to offset damage to your heart from too much salt, a new study suggests.More >>
A growing number of U.S. kids are ending up in the intensive care unit after overdosing on prescription painkillers or other opioids, a new study finds.More >>
Toxic residue from smoking remains on surfaces inside a casino for months after smoking has been banned there, a new study has found.More >>
Hip-hop music may be influencing black Americans to try the street drug molly, a new study suggests.More >>
The brutal flu season continues to ease its grip on the United States, with the latest government data showing that doctor visits are still dropping and less severe strains of the flu are starting to account for...More >>
*DISCLAIMER*: The information contained in or provided through this site section is intended for general consumer understanding and education only and is not intended to be and is not a substitute for professional advice. Use of this site section and any information contained on or provided through this site section is at your own risk and any information contained on or provided through this site section is provided on an "as is" basis without any representations or warranties.