Proposed city of St. George releases budget projections; says no tax increase needed

Map of newly proposed City of St. George (Source: City of St. George Petition) Map of newly proposed City of St. George (Source: City of St. George Petition)
BATON ROUGE, LA

Those pushing to create the city of St. George released a report Monday that states it “would operate with a surplus and would not have to raise taxes.”

Organizers said Carr, Riggs, and Ingram LLC, an accounting firm, produced the report.

They added the report also indicates the impact to the city-parish general fund would be manageable "and not catastrophic, despite comments made by the mayor’s office."

Supporters reported the first-year revenues are budgeted at $58.4 million, while expenditures are budgeted at $33.9 million, including $4 million of discretionary additional police expenditures.

They said incorporating St. George would result in a $28.9 million deficit in the general fund. They added the amount is manageable and should not result in an increase in taxes.

RELATED: City of St. George supporters launch new petition effort; mayor expresses strong opposition

