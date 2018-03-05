Volkswagen CEO: Clarity is needed on trade measures - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Volkswagen CEO: Clarity is needed on trade measures

(AP Photo/Jens Meyer). Roland Schulz makes the final check of an e-Golf electric car in the so-called light tunnel in the German car manufacturer Volkswagen's Transparent Factory in Dresden, Germany, Monday, March 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer). Roland Schulz makes the final check of an e-Golf electric car in the so-called light tunnel in the German car manufacturer Volkswagen's Transparent Factory in Dresden, Germany, Monday, March 5, 2018.

GENEVA (AP) - The CEO of German automaker Volkswagen says businesses like his need clarity about new trade measures announced by the Trump administration before they can decide what to do.

CEO Matthias Mueller said it's up to elected officials on both sides to talk "so that we have clarity, so that companies like Volkswagen can make the corresponding decisions."

Mueller said if the U.S. has decided to change its earlier commitment to globalization then "we should sit at the table with the Americans, look at the situation, and try to understand why the past strategy was wrong, and what a future common strategy could be."

Mueller spoke Monday at a Volkswagen event ahead of the Geneva International Motor Show.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Uber sued after data stolen by hackers covered up

    Uber sued after data stolen by hackers covered up

    Monday, March 5 2018 11:10 AM EST2018-03-05 16:10:40 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 4:51 PM EST2018-03-05 21:51:31 GMT
    Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.More >>
    Pennsylvania's attorney general is suing the ride-hailing company Uber, saying it broke state law when it failed to notify thousands of drivers in the state for a year that hackers stole their personal information.More >>

  • The Latest: Cosby judge won't toss sexual assault charges

    The Latest: Cosby judge won't toss sexual assault charges

    Monday, March 5 2018 9:30 AM EST2018-03-05 14:30:47 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 4:41 PM EST2018-03-05 21:41:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby, center, arrives for a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Norristown, Pa.
    Bill Cosby has arrived in court for the start of a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case.More >>
    Bill Cosby has arrived in court for the start of a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case.More >>

  • EPA appointee gets approval to consult for outside clients

    EPA appointee gets approval to consult for outside clients

    Monday, March 5 2018 3:00 PM EST2018-03-05 20:00:53 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 4:51 PM EST2018-03-05 21:51:13 GMT
    Key aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been granted permission to make extra money consulting for private clients.More >>
    Key aide to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has been granted permission to make extra money consulting for private clients.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly