School holds surprise event for asst. principal to announce she is a finalist for a national award

Lauren Kennedy named finalist for National Life Changer of the Year Award.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) -

The assistant principal of Eastside Elementary School in Denham Springs got the surprise of a lifetime Monday.

Lauren Kennedy walked into a gym full of screaming kids and she had no idea why. 

It turns out, they wanted her to know she was a finalist for the National Life Changer of the Year Award. 

School officials said Kennedy is a worthy recipient of the honor and they’re really glad her efforts are being recognized outside of her community. 

Even though the surprise involved the entire school, Kennedy had no idea what she was walking into.

"I was shocked," Kennedy said. "I was in a meeting and I got called to the gym for a maintenance issue. So, I was coming to do some repairs, I thought. So yeah, I was a little surprised when the balloons were here and there were so many people here. This was awesome."

Kennedy is credited with flood relief efforts for her school's community following the August 2016 flood. If she wins, she could get a generous cash reward for herself and Eastside Elementary.

