Walmart joins meal kit food wars

Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting on Rathmoor Avenue Monday afternoon.More >>
Leaders with Livingston Parish Public Schools are partnering with the Livingston Parish Library System and Mighty Moms, a volunteer organization, to support an after school food program, called Feeding Young Minds.More >>
A court battle is going on over whether or not West Feliciana Parish can replace the windows at the courthouse in St. Francisville.More >>
The mother of a suspected killer described what her son told her about a deadly shooting and authorities explained why it took so long for an AMBER Alert to be issued for the suspect's 2-month-old daughter.More >>
Officials said an adult Canadian goose that was found near the LSU lakes with an arrow through its body has been released back into the wild.More >>
