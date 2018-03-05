Town members try to stop replacement of West Feliciana Parish Courthouse windows

The town of St. Francisville is trying to stop the replacement of windows at the West Feliciana Parish Courthouse.

A judge will hear arguments Monday in favor of stopping the process, according to Parish President Kevin Couhig.

Couhig said he and parish officials will argue that citizens don’t have the power to stop the construction. He added three quarters of the windows have already been replaced and a judge has already denied a restraining order against the project.

Couhig said he hopes the hearing will resolve the matter for good.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 30 a.m.

