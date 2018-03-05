Judge denies injunction to stop replacement of West Feliciana Parish Courthouse windows

A court battle is going on over whether or not West Feliciana Parish can replace the windows at the courthouse in St. Francisville.

Why is this a big deal? Those opposed say replacing the windows may get the building bumped off the registry of historic places.

Parish President Kevin Couhig and other parish officials argued that citizens don’t have the power to stop the construction.

A judge agreed with him and denied the injunction to halt the process.

Couhig added three quarters of the windows have already been replaced and another judge had already denied a restraining order against the project.

Couhig said he hopes this hearing has resolved the matter for good.

