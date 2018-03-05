Judge denies injunction to stop replacement of West Feliciana Pa - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Judge denies injunction to stop replacement of West Feliciana Parish Courthouse windows

By Robbie Reynold, Reporter
Connect
West Feliciana Parish Courthouse (Source: WAFB) West Feliciana Parish Courthouse (Source: WAFB)
ST. FRANCISVILLE, LA (WAFB) -

A court battle is going on over whether or not West Feliciana Parish can replace the windows at the courthouse in St. Francisville.

Why is this a big deal? Those opposed say replacing the windows may get the building bumped off the registry of historic places.

Parish President Kevin Couhig and other parish officials argued that citizens don’t have the power to stop the construction.

A judge agreed with him and denied the injunction to halt the process.

Couhig added three quarters of the windows have already been replaced and another judge had already denied a restraining order against the project.

Couhig said he hopes this hearing has resolved the matter for good.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Walmart joins meal kit food wars

    Walmart joins meal kit food wars

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:06 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:06 GMT
    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer. (Source: Walmart)Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer. (Source: Walmart)

    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.

    More >>

    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.

    More >>

  • Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-03-04 06:20:03 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-03-05 06:24:27 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

  • Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-03-01 23:55:53 GMT
    Ellen Harris. Image: Hawaii News NowEllen Harris. Image: Hawaii News Now

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly