DOTD hosts ride sharing program launch event - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

DOTD hosts ride sharing program launch event

Traffic in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Traffic in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will host an event Tuesday morning to launch a ride sharing program.

DOTD said the purpose of the event is to introduce the public to Commuter Krewe of Louisiana and to encourage people to use carpooling as an alternative form of transportation.

According to officials, carpooling can help alleviate some of the heavy traffic around the region.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

