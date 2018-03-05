DOTD announces ride sharing program to help with traffic woes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is not waiting around for road expansion projects to be funded and completed to solve the Capital City's congestion problems.

DOTD hosted an event Tuesday morning to announce an alternative plan, the Commuter Krewe of Louisiana.

The goal is to encourage drivers to carpool throughout the metro region. DOTD partnered with several local parishes for the program.

"Unfortunately, due to budget constraints and the lack of federal funding, we cannot build new roads or expand all of our interstates as quickly as we'd like," said Dr. Shawn Wilson, secretary of DOTD. "It's imperative that we think outside the box for ways to reduce traffic congestion and to improve mobility by getting more people through the system as it's built today."

