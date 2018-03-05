Perkins Rowe set to launch multi-million dollar redevelopment, hosts food truck roundup

Information provided by Perkins Rowe

BATON ROUGE, LA - Perkins Rowe is set to embark on the property’s first major redevelopment since opening nearly 11 years ago. The multi-million dollar investment will begin later this year and include a variety of projects across the entirety of the property, which encompasses 874,000 square feet of retail, office, multi-family and F&B.

"Lots of thought, anticipation and planning have gone into what we are now ready to unveil," stated Tommy Miller, Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer. "The result will not only modernize and beautify Perkins Rowe but it will also make us better able to satisfy our commitment to the local community and the arts."

One of the most notable aspects of the work will take place in Magnolia Park on the east side of the property next to Anthropologie, Paris Parker, Sur La Table and J.Crew. Activating Magnolia Park will include the addition of a building focused on innovative food & beverage concepts, an activated public space with gathering areas and game venues and plans to make this area more vibrant. The soon-to-be-complete Picardy Avenue Extension project will offer direct access to this segment of Perkins Rowe.

Other enhancements will include a renovation of the main Town Square, including a bandstand, water feature and new seating areas, and the addition of murals by local artists throughout the property. Additional storefronts will be added to East Market Street with fresh new facades perfect for service-oriented tenants. Visitors will also enjoy a more welcoming parking garage and updates to the directional signage.

Perkins Rowe is celebrating the announcement of the redevelopments by hosting an inaugural Food Truck Round Up at the Rowe on Friday, March 9 from 6 - 8pm.

For more information visit PerkinsRowe.com