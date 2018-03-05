From the First Alert Weather Team

After a spectacular weekend, our forecast will be changing. It is a bit warmer Monday morning, but overall, no umbrellas will be needed, at least not YET. We have a 10% - 20 % coverage of rain showers Monday afternoon and warming up, with a high near 80°.

It's later Monday evening and overnight that we have a "marginal risk" for severe weather as a cold front moves into southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi, with a low in the mid 50°s. Tuesday, the rain will end during the morning hours, leading to clearing skies and sunshine for the afternoon and a "cooler" high temperature in the upper 60°s.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will all be nice, but temperatures will drop-off significantly, as highs on Wednesday and Thursday will reach the low to mid 60°s and the upper 60°s to near 70° on Friday.

Unfortunately, rain is in the forecast for next weekend, as our next front rolls in from the northwest. Right now, it looks like showers and thunderstorms will be likely during the latter half of Saturday into early Sunday.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.