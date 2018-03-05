Southern falls 6-5 in series finale at UAPB

Information provided by Southern Athletics

PINE BLUFF, AR - Southern University built a 5-0 lead but allowed six unanswered runs and UAPB claimed the first conference series 6-5 Sunday afternoon at the Torii Hunter Baseball Complex.

The Jaguars belted out nine hits lead by Tyler Laporte, who went 3-4 at the plate with a double. John Pope and Michael Wright each added two hits. Rashad Raines, who finished with four RBIs, recorded the Jaguars first grand slam of 2018 in the top of the second inning.

Daniel Franklin pitched six complete innings and fanned five UAPB batters but allowed two runs on five hits before the Jaguars turned to the bullpen in the seventh. Reliever Whilhelm Allen was saddled with the loss after yielding the game-winning run with two outs on a game-ending wild pitch in the ninth.

