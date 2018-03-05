Police search for man who broke into vehicles in Denham Springs

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who broke into vehicles in Livingston Parish recently.

The Denham Springs Police Department reported the vehicle burglaries happened in the Centerville Street area.

Anyone who recognizes the man or knows anything about the burglaries is urged to call DSPD at 225-665-5106 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

