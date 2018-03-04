Hundreds turn out for last day of Trash and Treasure sale

Hundreds turn out for last day at Trash and Treasure sale (Source: WAFB)

One man's trash is literally another man’s treasure.

“This is the place to be,” said shopper Alva Millican.

For the past 28 years, Inner Wheel of Baton Rouge has sponsored the 3-day Attic Trash and Treasure sale to benefit local organizations.

“It makes such a big difference to have Baton Rougians, help Baton Rougians, ” said Cheryl Olinde with Inner Wheel of BR. "This is what it's all about. Helping one another and serving one another.”

This year, every dollar used to purchase dishes, clothes or that foosball table you realized you couldn't live without, will go towards Baton Rouge Regional Eye Mart, St. Vincent de Paul, Louisiana Lupus Foundation, Metanoia, Inc, Alzheimer’s Services of Capital Area, Brave Heart Children in Need, Christian Outreach Center of Baton Rouge, Hospice of Baton Rouge, McMains Children’s Development Center. All local groups that serve the community when they're most in need.

A longtime member of Inner Wheel of BR, Marilyn Ehr said the continued support from the community is unbelievable.

“It’s quite exceptional and we feel very grateful,” she said.

Olinde said in the last 28 years, Inner Wheel of BR has raised over 2 million dollars for countless charities.

“Everything that you buy at this sale goes right back into our community and serves those organizations that serve us as a community,” Olinde said.

But quite possibly the best part about the sale for last-minute shoppers that have turned this event into a yearly tradition, the last day.

“We go to church in the morning and right after church we make sure to come here,” Pamela Phillips said.

Customers swarmed in ready to give back to non-profits, plus everything was 50% off.

“You always find some great deals here, every time,” said Keturah Green.

