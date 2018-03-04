Firefighters discover early morning blaze by chance; five escape home unharmed

Firefighters battled a blaze early Sunday morning because they were in the right place at the right time.More >>
The third-ranked LSU gymnastics team (12-1, 6-0 SEC) takes on No. 15 Auburn with sights set on its second-straight Southeastern Conference regular season title and undefeated league record at 2:30 p.m. on "Championship Sunday."More >>
The No. 14 LSU baseball team defeated Scared Heart in a 7-0 shutout game on Saturday night.More >>
The New Orleans Police Department says a man was shot after getting off of a streetcar Saturday night.More >>
WAFB is sponsoring the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on March 3, which raises awareness of breast cancer treatments in the Baton Rouge community.More >>
The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break.More >>
The girl’s family says the mirror wasn’t secured, and they want to know why.More >>
The man’s attorney says his client “maintain his innocence” and the 17-year-old alleged victim is lying.More >>
One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack.More >>
After a woman found the girl’s latest letter, the 11-year-old will get to connect with her father in a new way – by taking horse riding lessons, her father’s favorite activity.More >>
