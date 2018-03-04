Firefighters discover early morning blaze by chance; five escape - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Firefighters discover early morning blaze by chance; five escape home unharmed

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Home on Burgin Ave. that suffered fire damage (Source: WAFB) Home on Burgin Ave. that suffered fire damage (Source: WAFB)
The blaze was primarily contained to a structure on the back patio. (Source: WAFB) The blaze was primarily contained to a structure on the back patio. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Firefighters battled a blaze early Sunday morning because they were in the right place at the right time.  

A crew from the Baton Rouge Fire Department was driving in a neighborhood located off Lee Drive a few blocks from Highland Road when they noticed the smoke.  

According to officials, the fire was located on the back patio of the home. The flames breached the roof and there was extensive smoke coming from the attic when firefighters arrived.  

Thankfully, the crew was able to get the blaze under control quickly. 

Five people were inside the home while all of this was happening outside. They escaped unharmed due to the keen eye and quick action of firefighters.  

The cause of the fire is under investigation. We will update this story with that information once it is available.  

