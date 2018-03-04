LSU gymnastics posts 198 and back-to-back perfect 10s to claim SEC title

Information provided by LSUSports.net

The No. 3 LSU gymnastics team recorded a score above a 198 for the second consecutive time in the Maravich Center and closed the meet against No. 15 Auburn with back-to-back 10s on floor by Sarah Finnegan and Myia Hambrick as the Tigers defeated No. 15 Auburn, 198.100-195.625, to finish the season perfect in Southeastern Conference meets and earn its second-straight SEC Regular Season Title Sunday afternoon in the Maravich Center.

It marked the first time in school history that the Tigers posted consecutive 198s in the Maravich Center and the third time this season.

The back-to-back 10s by Finnegan and Hambrick marked the first time in LSU history that perfect scores were recorded in the same meet on the floor. It has previously happened once on the vault and once on the beam. The duo became the fourth and fifth gymnasts in the nation to record perfect 10s.

Former Tigers Jessie Jordan and Rheagan Courville notched 10s on the vault against Minnesota on March 6, 2015, and April Burkholder and Terin Martinjak scored 10s on the beam on March 12, 2004 at Centenary.

LSU extended its streak of a meet with a score of at least 197 to 33 consecutive meets, and the Tigers are now 33-0 inside of the Maravich Center dating back to the start of the 2014 season.

Kennedi Edney bested her previous high career all-around of 39.625 with a 39.775 to earn her second all-around title of the season and fourth career.

Hambrick and Edney split the vault title with 9.90s in the fifth and anchor spots, respectively. The title marked Hambrick’s 11th career and fourth of the season. It was Edney’s eighth career and third this season. Edney also recorded the bars title with a 9.975.

Erin Macadaeg notched a 9.950 on the balance beam to tie her career-high and set her season-best. The title was the senior’s eighth career and third of the season.

Hambrick and Finnegan split the floor title, and it marked Hambrick’s eighth vault title this season, tying her for seventh all-time in floor season titles with Llomincia Hall who recorded eight in 2014. It also put her in sole possession of sixth place in career floor titles as she now has 14. Finnegan’s floor title was the second of her career and of the season.

Tigers Open Meet With 49.325 on Vault

To open the meet, junior Sarah Finnegan and Julianna Cannamela posted consecutive 9.825s on the vault. Sophomore Ruby Harrold garnered a 9.875 in the third spot. Closing out the rotation for the Tigers were Hambrick and Edney who notched back-to-back 9.90s to split the vault title.

Edney Sets Career High to Earn Bars Title

Freshman Sami Durante set the tone for the Tigers with a 9.850 on the uneven bars, and Hambrick followed with a solid 9.950. In the fourth spot, Edney posted her career-high 9.975, and the Tigers closed out the second rotation with a 49.550 after a 9.850 from Lexie Priessman and a 9.925 by Finnegan in the anchor spot.



Beam Consistency Ties Season-Best 49.525

For the second time this season, the LSU gymnastics team posted a 49.525, which also ties the sixth-best beam score in school history. Macadaeg started the rotation off with a beautiful routine, taking the beam title with a 9.950. Finnegan and Hambrick recorded a 9.850 and a 9.875, respectively. Freshman Christina Desiderio and Edney each landed 9.925s as the Tigers tallied the season mark.

LSU Closes the Meet with Back-to-Back 10s

On pace to record a 198 for the third time this season, Desiderio etched a season-best 9.875 in the second spot, and in the third spot, Cannamela notched a 9.850. After Edney blasted a 9.975, Finnegan and Hambrick stuck their perfect 10s to close out the meet.