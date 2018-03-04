LSU Gymnastics Clinches Second Straight Regular Season Conference Title with win over Auburn

Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly center felt like something out of the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament but not because of the LSU basketball team.

It was the LSU gymnastics team that had the 12, 090 fans in attendance cheering for them.

With the Tigers’ win (198.100) over Auburn (195.625), they clinched their second straight regular season Southeastern Conference championship.

Dominant from start to finish, the performance was capped by Sarah Finnegan and Myia Hambrick on the floor. Both Finnegan and Hambrick scored perfect 10’s for the first time all season.

“That’s great. Personally, I don’t think that routine was much different from some of the others I’ve done,” Hambrick said afterwards. “It’s good to see good gymnastics rewarded across the board, Sarah included and Kennedi (Edney) had some of the best routines and scores she’s had. So, yeah, it’s great. It’s nice, you could say.”

Edney, a sophomore and a Chino Hills, California native, won the all-around with a score of 39.775, her highest scores came on the bars and the floor.

“Last year I didn’t even understand what was going on when we won it. But now that I understand it I appreciate it more and it’s really cool,” she said of the conference championship. “I felt really good today. I just wanted to keep the momentum going and go out there and do the gymnastics I know how to do.”

LSU faces North Carolina State on the road next Friday before returning home to Baton Rouge March 17th.

