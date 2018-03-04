LSU gymnastics goes for SEC title on Championship Sunday

Information provided by Brandon Berrio, Assistant Communications Director for LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE, LA -- The third-ranked LSU gymnastics team (12-1, 6-0 SEC) takes on No. 15 Auburn with sights set on its second-straight Southeastern Conference regular season title and undefeated league record at 2:30 p.m. on "Championship Sunday" inside the Maravich Center.

Introductions for the meet on Sunday begin at 2:15 p.m and all fans are asked to wear their "Championship Gold". The final Southeastern Conference meet of 2018 meet will be televised live on SEC Network. Bart Conner (play-by-play), Kathy Johnson Clarke (analyst) and Laura Rutledge (reporter) will have the call.

DD Previews the Sunday Matchup

“We’ve preached to our team that consistency wins and every time we compete matters,” head coach D-D Breaux said. “This is just another opportunity to hit 24 for 24 routines in front of another great crowd. We are excited for Championship Sunday in the PMAC and ending the conference season on a high note.”

Gymnastics on Pace for Back-To-Back SEC Regular Season Championships

A year ago, the LSU gymnastics team claimed the inaugural SEC regular season championship with an unblemished record in league meets. At 6-0 this season, the Tigers have the best record in the league. With a win on Sunday afternoon against Auburn, the LSU gymnastics team will go back-to-back with a perfect 14-0 record in league meets. Over the last four seasons, LSU has compiled a 26-1 record against teams from the conference.

Post-Meet Autographs

Following the meet on Sunday, the LSU gymnasts and head coach D-D Breaux will hold an autograph session on the concourse of the Maravich Center. There will be posters as well as trading cards for fans to get autographs.

Home Arena Advantage at Play for the Tigers

LSU has gone undefeated inside the Maravich Center for four-straight seasons. The Tigers’ current record since the 2014 season stands at 32-0. During that stretch, LSU has beaten No. 7/9 Alabama, No. 14 Auburn, No. 2/3 Florida, No. 9 Georgia, No. 16 Minnesota, No. 6 Kentucky and No. 1 Oklahoma. The last loss in the Maravich Center came to Alabama in 2013.