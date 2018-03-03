LSU baseball shines in shutout victory over Sacred Heart - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU baseball shines in shutout victory over Sacred Heart

The No. 14 LSU baseball team defeated Scared Heart in a 7-0 shutout game on Saturday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Tigers earned six of its runs and went 8-for-16 with two outs in the game.

LSU improves to 7-4 on the season, while Sacred Heart falls to 2-3.

The Tigers will be back for game three of the weekend on Sunday at 4 p.m. CT at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be available online only through the SEC Network+, which is accessible through Watch ESPN and the Watch ESPN app.

Freshman right-hander AJ Labas will make his collegiate debut starting on the mound for the Tigers, and Southeastern will start right-hander Kade Granier.

Caleb Gilbert had seven strikeouts which tied his career high set against Oregon State in the College World Series last season. He pitched 7.2 innings of scoreless baseball to earn him the win. Matthew Beck shut the door out of the bullpen to complete the shutout for LSU.

James Taubl was charged with the loss for Scared Heart. He gave up five runs on nine hits over 4.2 innings. The Pioneers used four other relief pitchers for the remainder of the game who combined, allowed two runs on three hits.

A slow start to the game kept it scoreless through four innings. The Tigers found momentum with a two-out rally during the bottom of the fifth. Austin Bain doubled to set the stage for the six-run inning.

With Bain on second, Hunter Feduccia singled which allowed Bain to break the scoreless tie. Beau Jordan slammed a triple into left field which brought Feduccia home. Beau Jordan came home on a single from Jake Slaughter to extend the LSU lead to 3-0.

To continue the two-out rally, Bryce Jordan followed up a Nick Webre double with a single to left field. Bryce Jordan singled into left field and advanced to second on the throw letting Slaughter and Nick Webre cross home bringing the score to 5-0. Bryce Jordan’s single allowed Slaughter and Webre to cross the plate and bring the Tigers’ lead to 5-0. LSU capped off its six-run fifth inning when Brandt Broussard ripped one up the middle to score Bryce Jordan.

In the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded, Antoine Duplantis flew out to right field advancing the runners and scoring Webre driving up the score to 7-0.

