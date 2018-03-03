LSU Honors Four Seniors in win Against Mississippi State - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU Honors Four Seniors in win Against Mississippi State

LSU Basketball (Source: WAFB) LSU Basketball (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Will Wade said he needs to look at the tape to know for certain, but initially, after LSU’s (17-13, 8-10) 78 - 57 win over Mississippi State (21-10, 9-9) he said it looked like "the most complete team win" all season.

Up five at halftime, the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 41-25 in the second half and shot 51.9% from the field for the game.

Seniors Duop Reath, Aaron Epps, Randy Onwuasor and Reed Vial were honored before the game for senior day.

The group combined for 35 of the Tigers’ 78 points. A special moment came late in the second half when Vial, a walk on that typically doesn’t play, was placed in the game and took advantage of his opportunity, knocking down two free throws and a three-pointer.

“Everyone knows when I get in the game they’re trying to get me the ball,” Vial said after the game. “It’s just special, it’s special.”

The Tigers now turn their attention to St. Louis for the SEC tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 7.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Major break in mysterious Gadsden cold case

    Major break in mysterious Gadsden cold case

    Saturday, March 3 2018 7:56 AM EST2018-03-03 12:56:49 GMT
    His name was Laytwan Brown, and for almost two decades his disappearance remained unsolved, along with another mystery that unfolded more than 700 miles away in Etowah County.His name was Laytwan Brown, and for almost two decades his disappearance remained unsolved, along with another mystery that unfolded more than 700 miles away in Etowah County.

    Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.  

    More >>

    Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.  

    More >>

  • Moviegoer dumps tub of popcorn on toddler’s head

    Moviegoer dumps tub of popcorn on toddler’s head

    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:12 PM EST2018-03-03 20:12:32 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:23 PM EST2018-03-03 20:23:02 GMT
    Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)Authorities received a report that students had suffered injuries during a P.E. class at Herndon Barstow Elementary in California Thursday. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.

    More >>

    The situation escalated as Karman screamed and cursed at the mother before placing her hands over the child’s mouth and dumped a bag of popcorn on the child’s head.

    More >>

  • Reality star dies during filming of 'My 600-Lb. Life'

    Reality star dies during filming of 'My 600-Lb. Life'

    Saturday, March 3 2018 3:02 PM EST2018-03-03 20:02:58 GMT
    Robert Buchel and his fiancé Kathryn Lemanski (Source: Kathryn Lemanski)Robert Buchel and his fiancé Kathryn Lemanski (Source: Kathryn Lemanski)
    Robert Buchel and his fiancé Kathryn Lemanski (Source: Kathryn Lemanski)Robert Buchel and his fiancé Kathryn Lemanski (Source: Kathryn Lemanski)

    One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack. 

    More >>

    One of the stars of TLC's My 600-LB. Life has died of a heart attack. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly