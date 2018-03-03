LSU Honors Four Seniors in win Against Mississippi State

Will Wade said he needs to look at the tape to know for certain, but initially, after LSU’s (17-13, 8-10) 78 - 57 win over Mississippi State (21-10, 9-9) he said it looked like "the most complete team win" all season.

Up five at halftime, the Tigers outscored the Bulldogs 41-25 in the second half and shot 51.9% from the field for the game.

Seniors Duop Reath, Aaron Epps, Randy Onwuasor and Reed Vial were honored before the game for senior day.

The group combined for 35 of the Tigers’ 78 points. A special moment came late in the second half when Vial, a walk on that typically doesn’t play, was placed in the game and took advantage of his opportunity, knocking down two free throws and a three-pointer.

“Everyone knows when I get in the game they’re trying to get me the ball,” Vial said after the game. “It’s just special, it’s special.”

The Tigers now turn their attention to St. Louis for the SEC tournament, which begins Wednesday, March 7.

