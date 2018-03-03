Waters, Sampson, lift LSU past Mississippi St., 78-57

Tremont Waters scored 14 points and handed out 10 assists, and LSU closed out its regular season with a 78-57 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.More >>
Tremont Waters scored 14 points and handed out 10 assists, and LSU closed out its regular season with a 78-57 victory over Mississippi State on Saturday.More >>
The Saints have claimed offensive tackle John Theus off waivers from Carolina.More >>
The Saints have claimed offensive tackle John Theus off waivers from Carolina.More >>
Behind Zack Hess’ 13 strikeout night and catcher Hunter Feduccia’s grand slam in the bottom of the seventh, the No. 14 LSU baseball team defeated Toledo, 8-1, Friday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.More >>
Behind Zack Hess’ 13 strikeout night and catcher Hunter Feduccia’s grand slam in the bottom of the seventh, the No. 14 LSU baseball team defeated Toledo, 8-1, Friday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.More >>
The No. 24 LSU women’s basketball team lost their third-round matchup against the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC Tournament by a score of 75-69 at Bridgestone Arena Friday.More >>
The No. 24 LSU women’s basketball team lost their third-round matchup against the No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC Tournament by a score of 75-69 at Bridgestone Arena Friday.More >>
The Tigers welcome Illinois State, No. 23 McNeese State, Purdue and Florida Atlantic to Tiger Park this weekend for the LSU Invitational. Illinois State is 5-10 this year and has lost four of their last five games. Player to watch: Allison Spence is hitting .357 with four doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI. No. 23 McNeese State is 15-2 on the season with wins against Virginia, Florida State, Arkansas and Baylor. Player to watch: Justyce McClain has a .490 batting average wit...More >>
The Tigers welcome Illinois State, No. 23 McNeese State, Purdue and Florida Atlantic to Tiger Park this weekend for the LSU Invitational. Illinois State is 5-10 this year and has lost four of their last five games. Player to watch: Allison Spence is hitting .357 with four doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI. No. 23 McNeese State is 15-2 on the season with wins against Virginia, Florida State, Arkansas and Baylor. Player to watch: Justyce McClain has a .490 batting average wit...More >>