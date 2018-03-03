From our First Alert Weather Team

Some clouds return to the area on Sunday but overall it will be another nice day as we close out the first weekend of March.

A cool morning start in the mid 40°s will give way to a mild afternoon in the mid 70°s under a mix of sun and clouds.

A chance of showers and a few t-storms moves into the forecast on Monday as moisture surges inland from the Gulf of Mexico in advance of our next cold front. Best rain chances are expected on Tuesday morning as the cold front moves through. In its wake, we'll get another dose of cooler air for the second half of the upcoming week.

Morning lows will generally bottom out in the low to mid 40°s from Wednesday through Friday, but it's not out of the question that a few spots could see upper 30°s on Thursday and/or Friday mornings. Highs on those days will only top out in the low to mid 60°s.

Unfortunately, the extended outlook points toward the potential for our weather to get more active next weekend.

CLICK HERE for more weather news.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.