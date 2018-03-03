He developed software that detects genetic disorders. And he's in high school

Iolani School senior Davey Huang is a strong contender for a national science and math prize that could garner him bragging rights and a fair chunk of change.

Huang is one of 40 national finalists in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, a prestigious competition that dates back more than 80 years.

The first place winner will get $250,000.

Huang's project, a software he developed to detect genetic disorders before in-vitro fertilization, outperformed almost 2,000 other teenagers across the country. The software he wrote examines time-lapse videos of human embryos as they develop in in-vitro fertilization, and can spot genetic disorders before the embryo is implanted.

Next week, Huang and other finalists will present their projects to the judges and the top 10 will be announced at a black tie gala

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.