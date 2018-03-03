Man accused of starting fire to home of man who allegedly robbed - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man accused of starting fire to home of man who allegedly robbed him

Quentin Thomas (Source: EBRSO) Quentin Thomas (Source: EBRSO)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A Baton Rouge man is accused of setting fire to the home of a man who he claims robbed him earlier that same day, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by WAFB. 

Quentin J. Thomas, 20, was arrested on March 2  on the charge of aggravated arson for a fire that happened at a home in the 2500 block of Edgewood Ave. Thomas allegedly poured gasoline on the front porch of the home and set it on fire, according to the affidavit. The fire caused approximately $190,000 in damages. 

A witness told police they saw Thomas' car leaving the scene at the time of the fire. Thomas allegedly told another witness that Thomas did set the fire in retaliation for being robbed earlier that same. 

Investigators learned that Thomas had filed a police report on the day he was robbed. In the police report, Thomas accused a man who lived at the address of where the fire occurred. 

Thomas was arrested after police obtained surveillance video revealed that Thomas was being "desceptive" to police about his whereabouts on the night of the fire, according to the affidavit.   

He was released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $15,000 bond. 

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

