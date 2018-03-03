China asks US for talks, liaison to defuse trade tensions - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

China asks US for talks, liaison to defuse trade tensions

(Chinatopix Via AP). A worker loads steel products onto a vehicle at a steel market in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province Friday, March 2, 2018. China has expressed "grave concern" about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing... (Chinatopix Via AP). A worker loads steel products onto a vehicle at a steel market in Fuyang in central China's Anhui province Friday, March 2, 2018. China has expressed "grave concern" about a U.S. trade policy report that pledges to pressure Beijing...

By GERRY SHIH
Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) - President Xi Jinping's top economic adviser told U.S. business leaders in Washington that China hopes the White House will revive high-level dialogue on economic disputes and name a new chief liaison to defuse mounting trade tensions, a person briefed on the matter said.

The adviser, Liu He, said he will take charge of reform efforts this month and wants a list of U.S. demands for what China could do to ease tensions, according to the person, who requested anonymity to discuss a confidential meeting.

Liu was speaking at an event with executives including former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson and the CEOs of JP Morgan Chase and chipmaker Qualcomm.

The requests were part of the conciliatory message that Liu was tasked with bringing this week to the United States, China's largest trading partner. Instead, his trip was overshadowed by President Donald Trump's Thursday announcement of new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

In public pronouncements and meetings with U.S. delegations since 2013, China's ruling Communist Party has repeatedly pledged to allow free market competition to play a "decisive role" in China's economy as a guiding principle - something Liu reiterated this week in Washington.

But U.S. officials and companies have been frustrated by a lack of implementation. They point to scarce progress China has made opening up sectors like financial services to foreign players, Chinese industrial policies that favor domestic firms and a yawning trade deficit that amounted to $375 billion in 2017. The U.S.-China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue mechanism that China is seeking to revive has largely been dormant under Trump.

After proposing tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum from China and elsewhere on Thursday, Trump warned on Twitter that "trade wars are good, and easy to win."

China's Commerce Ministry shot back late Friday, saying Trump's plan would "seriously damage multilateral trade mechanisms represented by the World Trade Organization and will surely have huge impact on normal international trade order."

Liu met twice this week with a White House team that included Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, National Economic Council director Gary Cohn and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who is also overseeing an investigation into whether China is systematically violating U.S. intellectual property rights, particularly in the technology industry.

Liu also met separately with Stephen A. Schwarzman, the Blackstone Group chief executive who once led one of Trump's disbanded business councils and maintains relationships with top Chinese officials.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Storm-felled trees kill 5, including 2 children

    The Latest: Storm-felled trees kill 5, including 2 children

    Friday, March 2 2018 1:56 PM EST2018-03-02 18:56:22 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:19 AM EST2018-03-03 09:19:45 GMT
    (AP Photo/Bill Sikes). People stand behind sand bags to keep water from Boston Harbor from encroaching during high tide at the entrance to the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel as a major nor'easter pounds the East Coast, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Boston.(AP Photo/Bill Sikes). People stand behind sand bags to keep water from Boston Harbor from encroaching during high tide at the entrance to the Marriott Long Wharf Hotel as a major nor'easter pounds the East Coast, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Boston.
    The fierce nor'easter battering the Northeast is causing havoc with rail travel.More >>
    The fierce nor'easter battering the Northeast is causing havoc with rail travel.More >>

  • High winds expected to diminish as Nor'easter moves offshore

    High winds expected to diminish as Nor'easter moves offshore

    Friday, March 2 2018 11:00 PM EST2018-03-03 04:00:01 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:19 AM EST2018-03-03 09:19:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). A family walks down a snowy street during a winter storm, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Marple Township, Pa. A nor'easter pounded the Atlantic Coast with hurricane-force winds and sideways rain and snow Friday, flooding streets, gro...(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). A family walks down a snowy street during a winter storm, Friday, March 2, 2018, in Marple Township, Pa. A nor'easter pounded the Atlantic Coast with hurricane-force winds and sideways rain and snow Friday, flooding streets, gro...

    A fierce nor'easter that flooded streets, snapped trees in pieces and knocked out power to more than 1.8 million homes and businesses continues to lash the Atlantic coast, but the winds are expected to slowly let...

    More >>

    A fierce nor'easter that flooded streets, snapped trees in pieces and knocked out power to more than 1.8 million homes and businesses continues to lash the Atlantic coast, but the winds are expected to slowly let up as the storm moves offshore.

    More >>

  • Colorado lawmaker expelled over sex misconduct allegations

    Colorado lawmaker expelled over sex misconduct allegations

    Saturday, March 3 2018 1:09 AM EST2018-03-03 06:09:20 GMT
    Saturday, March 3 2018 4:11 AM EST2018-03-03 09:11:34 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado state Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, listens during a debate in the chamber whether to expel the lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations from his peers Friday, March 2, 2018, in the State Capitol in Denver. Af...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Colorado state Rep. Steve Lebsock, D-Thornton, listens during a debate in the chamber whether to expel the lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations from his peers Friday, March 2, 2018, in the State Capitol in Denver. Af...
    The Colorado House has voted to expel a lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
    The Colorado House has voted to expel a lawmaker over sexual misconduct allegations.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly