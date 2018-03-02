SPECIAL SESSION 2018: Lawmakers once again punt decision on tax bills, to return Sunday

It was labeled as a "do or die" day for tax votes. Instead, Louisiana lawmakers found a third option Friday ... wait.More >>
If there's something you want to know about pipelines, chances are Sonny Mason can tell you. "retired with a little over fifty years of pipeline service behind me. Worked on everything from pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico to up close to Canada to South America to Trinidad," he said. We travel along Gauthier Road to see where pipeline is to be placed.More >>
Supporters of a separate city of St. George in East Baton Rouge Parish announced a new attempt to petition for its incorporation in an announcement on social media Friday morning.More >>
Record-breaking rainfall has caused the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to put the construction along Interstate-49 construction in North Caddo Parish on hold.More >>
Officials reveal a plan to reduce homicides in East Baton Rouge, after seeing a record-breaking 104 murders in 2017.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The mother of 17-year-old Camryn Callaway is still remembering her daughter a week after Callaway died in a car wreck. Michelle Lunsford is also spreading a message in attempt to make sure other teenagers avoid similar accidents.More >>
A man who drove his car off of Interstate 55 and into water was found dead Friday morning.More >>
A Facebook video filmed at a Myrtle Beach McDonald’s showing a police officer telling a man to leave, after a paying customer reportedly paid for his meal, is going viral and sparking outrage.More >>
