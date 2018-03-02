13 Ks by Hess, grand slam by Feduccia lead LSU to 8-1 win over Toledo

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - Behind Zack Hess’ 13 strikeout night and catcher Hunter Feduccia’s grand slam in the bottom of the seventh, the No. 14 LSU baseball team defeated Toledo, 8-1, Friday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Hess’ 13 strikeouts marked the first 13-strikeout game by an LSU pitcher since March 28, 2015 when Alex Lange had 13 versus Kentucky in Alex Box. The right-hander sophomore fired seven innings and only allowed one run on six hits. He improved to 2-1 on the season.

#LSU Zack Hess faced 26 batters tonight. He struck out 13 of them. He walked none. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/4M86RdhQdS — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 3, 2018

With the bases loaded after three consecutive walks and the 3-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh, Feduccia unleashed on a pitch and sent it over the right field wall for his first career home run to give LSU the 7-1 edge against the Rockets.

"It was an awesome feeling."



Hunter Feduccia would've loved to hit a grand slam Wednesday night in Hammond against SLU. But smashing one Friday night against Toledo is OK too. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/mIWyC2SmKN — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) March 3, 2018

With the win, LSU improves to 6-4 on the season while Toledo falls to 2-6 on the season.

Southpaw Michael Jacob suffered the loss for Toledo and dropped to 0-2. He gave up three runs on seven hits in six innings of work. The junior also walked one and struck out five.

