EBR District Attorney's report lays out plan to decrease crime

Officials reveal a plan to reduce homicides in East Baton Rouge, after seeing a record-breaking 104 murders in 2017.More >>
A West Baton Rouge Parish elementary teacher is facing charges of battery and cruelty to juveniles, stemming from an incident in her classroom last month.More >>
In honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday for Literacy Week, first responders, leaders and even members of the media took time Friday to read to kids at school.More >>
The woman who shot a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent learned Friday that she will spend more than a half-century behind bars, according to a report by KNOE-TV.More >>
Police said one person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish on Friday.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
The suspect is still at large from Friday's shooting at Central Michigan University, where two people were left dead.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has released the body cam footage from the police officer at the center of a Facebook video filmed at a local McDonald’s that sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Thousands of people attended Reverend Billy Graham's funeral Friday afternoon to say goodbye to the man known as "America's Pastor."More >>
At a trial that begins Thursday, the central mystery isn't whether the woman killed the children, but why she did it - and whether she was too mentally ill to be held responsible.More >>
Have you ever mistakenly texted the wrong person? Well imagine if you think you are texting your drug customer, and accidentally text a deputy!More >>
Authorities said they found mounds of trash and human feces strewn about the property, which lacks electricity and running water.More >>
