Crash on 4-H Club Rd. in Denham Springs leaves 1 with serious injuries

Police said one person suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish on Friday.

The Denham Springs Police Department reported the wreck happened on 4-H Club Road near Springwood Boulevard.

Investigators said in addition to one person taken to the hospital with serious injuries, two others received minor injuries.

The roadway was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene. It has since been reopened.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

