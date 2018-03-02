Nasty flu season shows more signs of slowing

The brutal flu season continues to ease its grip on the United States, with the latest government data showing that doctor visits are still dropping and less severe strains of the flu are starting to account for...More >>
Hip-hop music may be influencing black Americans to try the street drug molly, a new study suggests.More >>
High school is a major milestone in a teen's life.More >>
Two eating plans -- a vegetarian diet that includes eggs and dairy, and the Mediterranean diet -- protect your heart equally, a new study shows.More >>
If you're unlucky enough to come down with the flu, you can blame your own body for your fever, cough, muscle aches and head-to-toe distress, experts say.More >>
Many children suspected of being allergic to the inexpensive, first-line antibiotic penicillin actually aren't, new research indicates.More >>
Nothing spoils a trip faster than getting sick. And a good way to protect yourself is by getting certain vaccinations before you leave home.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday that it's working with the drug company Pfizer to remedy a shortage of important injectable medications, including emergency syringes of epinephrine.More >>
When seasonal allergies strike, what remedy is right for you? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has some answers.More >>
For years, you probably have been told that wheat bread is far better for you than its white counterpart, but a small, new study suggests that maxim may not hold true for everyone.More >>
