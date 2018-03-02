University overrules staff vote to revoke Trump's degree - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

University overrules staff vote to revoke Trump's degree

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) - Lehigh University's board of trustees will not revoke President Donald Trump's honorary degree after nearly two-thirds of the school's faculty voted to do so.

The board issued a statement Friday saying it is committed to demonstrating openness to a wide range of views.

A school committee announced Tuesday that about 300 faculty members voted in favor of a motion that said Trump has made statements that contradict the school's values.

The trustees previously denied a petition to rescind Trump's honorary degree in October.

The university awarded Trump the degree in 1988.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

