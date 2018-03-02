Officials celebrate transformation of blighted property into NOAH housing development

One of the problems Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said contributes to crime is blighted properties.

Friday, she joined the state's housing coalition on South 11th Street to celebrate the transformation of a formerly blighted property into a NOAH housing development.

This reopening came on the heels of the Blight Strike Team cranking up Thursday.

The mayor said this is an example of what can happen when the community renovates, instead of tearing down the property.

