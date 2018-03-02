Teacher accused of shoving student faces charges

A West Baton Rouge Parish elementary teacher is facing charges of battery and cruelty to juveniles, stemming from an incident in her classroom last month.

According to police records, the Brusly Police Department arrested Melissa Blank after she allegedly grabbed a student and pushed the student against a closet, demanding the child "pick up her things."

She is also accused of false imprisonment for allegedly blocking the door with chairs, preventing anyone from leaving the classroom.

It reportedly happened on February 8 while Blank worked at Brusly Elementary School.

The West Baton Rouge Parish School System superintendent confirmed that the teacher now works for Lukeville Elementary School.

However, he could not comment on the arrest.

