BIGFISH: The "Crappie Psychic" predicts an ice chest full of freshwater fish

This is a great time of year for freshwater fishing. And the marshes in the Thibodaux/Houma area have some of the best right now.

I spent the day with Captain Clyde Folse, who is known to many as the “Crappie Psychic” on Lake Boeuf near Thibodaux. Crappie is also known as sac-au-lait, papermouth, or white perch.

Captain Folse says our warmer than normal weather has the fish ahead of schedule and hungry.

“Water temperatures now around 65, 68 degrees, that’s awesome spanning temperature. As soon as it gets above 60 degrees you’ll have a few start (spawning). But since it got hot so fast, they’re really in a frenzy right now to spawn,“ Folse explained.

We didn’t catch just sac-au-lait, we put together a great box of mix species.

So whether you call it a white perch, black perch, sac-au-lait, black crappie it doesn’t really matter. Now is the time to be out trying to catch a few freshwater fish. We also caught chinkapin, some bluegill catfish, and a couple of bass too.

We had a great day on the water with Captain Clyde Folse – The Crappie Psychic. I’m Captain CT Williams with Captain Clyde Folse and that’s this week’s BIGFISH report for WAFB 9News.

