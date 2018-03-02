Traffic stop yields about $100K in MDMA, Adderall, marijuana; 2 arrested

A man and woman from Texas are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Livingston Parish.

The Denham Springs Police Department reported Yancy Cynsean and Tiara Douglas were found with more than $100,000 worth of drugs.

Detectives said they seized more than 9,500 MDMA tablets, nearly 500 Adderall pills, a little more than a half-ounce of marijuana, and a gun. They added the MDMA alone is worth more than $95,000.

Both are charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics, possession of Schedule II narcotics, possession of marijuana, and prohibited acts of drug paraphernalia.

Cynsean faces additional charges of illegal carrying of a weapon and speeding.

The pair was booked at the Denham Springs Police Department and later taken to the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

Bond information was not available.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.