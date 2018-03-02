City of St. George supporters reignite petition efforts; Mayor Broome opposes incorporation

Proponents for a separate city of St. George in East Baton Rouge Parish announced a new attempt to petition for its incorporation in an announcement on social media Friday morning.

The group released a video on their Facebook page, which said organizers were ready to "reignite their efforts to make East Baton Rouge Parish a better place to live and raise a family for everyone.

The video also featured this statement: "Simply stated, they want what was denied to them three years ago - the right to vote to determine their future by creating a transparent and accountable form of government- that is responsive and responsible to the needs of its citizens."

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome issued the following statement in full opposition to the movement, shortly after the video was released:

I am aware of efforts announcing a renewed move to breakaway part of the parish and I remain steadfast in my opposition. Since becoming mayor, I’ve reached out and met with concerned citizens in the Southeast part of our parish and have had constructive dialogue. However, we know that every tax-payer dollar spent on this “new” government is a dollar taken away from traffic remediation or flood protection efforts. We should be focused on government efficiency, not duplication. My position remains that creating a new city stands to further divide East Baton Rouge Parish while drastically raising the taxes on those families in the new city. My goal as Mayor-President is to unite every part our parish around the common goal of prosperity for all.

The petition proposes creating a new city of St. George in the currently unincorporated southern part of East Baton Rouge Parish with an independent school district. A previous petition effort started in 2013 but fell short of making the ballot in 2015.

The new proposed city of St. George is considerably smaller than the one originally proposed in 2013. The new version does not include any area on the eastern edge of the parish that is north of S. Harrell's Ferry Road or any unincorporated areas west of Bluebonnet Drive in the southern part of the parish.

Meg Casper Sunstrom, Press Secretary for the Louisiana Secretary of State, confirmed the group had filed the proper petition papers.

Supporters of the St. George incorporation movement said they would not be commenting publicly until Monday.

See the new petition below:

