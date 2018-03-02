City of St. George supporters launch new petition effort; mayor expresses strong opposition

Supporters of a separate city of St. George in East Baton Rouge Parish announced a new attempt to petition for its incorporation in an announcement on social media Friday morning.More >>
Record-breaking rainfall has caused the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to put the construction along Interstate-49 construction in North Caddo Parish on hold.More >>
Officials reveal a plan to reduce homicides in East Baton Rouge, after seeing a record-breaking 104 murders in 2017.More >>
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two more students for posting threats via social media and text.More >>
A West Baton Rouge Parish elementary teacher is facing charges of battery and cruelty to juveniles, stemming from an incident in her classroom last month.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has released the body cam footage from the police officer at the center of a Facebook video filmed at a local McDonald’s that sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
The children of Reverend Billy Graham honored their father's memory when they spoke at his funeral Friday afternoon at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
A Cincinnati man was indicted Friday on 41 charges of rape and sexual batter, documents from the Hamilton County Court say.More >>
On Friday, the world will say its final goodbye to Reverend Billy Graham. The 99-year-old Charlotte-born evangelist will be laid to rest after a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.More >>
A puppy found on the side of the road in Kansas is recovering after being taken to an emergency vet having been cruelly abused.More >>
Have you ever mistakenly texted the wrong person? Well imagine if you think you are texting your drug customer, and accidentally text a deputy!More >>
According to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida, the fawn's mass was 35 pounds and the python weighed 31.5 pounds.More >>
