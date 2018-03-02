From the First Alert Weather Team

You would be hard-pressed to complain about today’s weather and we think that you were going to be happy with the weekend forecast as well. We did have a few high clouds during the afternoon but the forecast for Friday evening is a nice one with temperatures easing their way down into the 50°s.

Plan for a mostly-clear night and a chilly start for Saturday morning with sunrise temperatures in the low 40°s for the Capital City. That would make Saturday morning the coolest morning at BR’s Metro Airport since February 12.

Mainly sunny skies will be the rule through the day on Saturday with a nice warm-up taking us into the low 70°s for the afternoon. East winds on Saturday will help to keep the humidity on the low side, too.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a return of more clouds: a partly-cloudy to a sun/cloud mix for the better part of the day. Daybreak temperatures for the Red Stick will be in the mid to upper 40°s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70°s. Our computer guidance still is divided with regard to the potential for a few showers, so we will carry a 10% rain chance in the Sunday afternoon forecast. If it does rain, it won’t last long nor amount to much. In effect, don’t let the forecast change any plans to spend Sunday outdoors.

Rain will return for Monday and Tuesday as our next cold front approaches from the northwest. The First Alert Forecast calls for highs on Monday in the mid to upper 70°s with a 40% chance of rain for the afternoon and evening. The chance for rain will rise to 70% or more as we head into Tuesday, with the cold front expected to arrive in the WAFB viewing area on Tuesday morning.

It is still a too early for confidence, but Tuesday’s front has some potential for being a more active/energetic cold front then we have seen in some time. Not only could we see scattered-to-numerous t-storms with Tuesday’s front but some of those storms could be strong-to-severe. Again, it is too early to make a definitive call but it is something that we will want to watch closely through the weekend as we fine-tune the forecast for early next week.

We are anticipating a fairly significant cool-down behind Tuesday’s front with highs on Thursday and Friday only reaching the low to mid 60°s.

