YOUR TURN: Mental Illness

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Cynthia Brown.

Brown sent us an email reacting to our commentary this week on the issue of how we should protect ourselves from mentally ill people with histories of violent behavior. Brown has some other thoughts on the subject.

In her words:

Sometimes the term mental illness is used as a too far-reaching term to excuse bad behavior. Psychopaths are no doubt mentally ill, but most of them are highly intelligent and not mentally incapacitated. If a criminal is capable of understanding right from wrong and has a reasonably normal IQ then he should be held accountable for his actions. And the authorities should use every means necessary to keep him away from the rest of society.

