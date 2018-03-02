'Mardi Goose' to be released back to the LSU Lakes on Monday

Officials said an adult Canadian goose that was found near the LSU Lakes with an arrow through its body will soon be released back into the wild.

Affectionately named “Mardi Goose,” the animal was treated for its wounds by the LSU Veterinary School.

"The goose recovered very well from the injuries and has continued to improve during hospitalization," said Javier Nevarez, DVM, PhD, DACZM, DECZM, professor of Zoological Medicine at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and one of the attending veterinarians for the goose. "We expect a full recovery once it is released."

According to veterinarians, "Mardi Goose" appears healed and will be released back to the LSU Lakes on Monday.

