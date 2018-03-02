'Mardi Goose' is back on the loose; injured goose released after - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

'Mardi Goose' is back on the loose; injured goose released after healing

"Mardi Goose" (Source: WAFB) "Mardi Goose" (Source: WAFB)
"Mardi Goose" has been released back into the wild. (Source: WAFB) "Mardi Goose" has been released back into the wild. (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Officials said an adult Canadian goose that was found near the LSU lakes with an arrow through its body has been released back into the wild.

Affectionately named “Mardi Goose,” the animal is getting its first taste of freedom since being taken to the LSU Veterinary School for treatment.

"The goose recovered very well from the injuries and has continued to improve during hospitalization," said Javier Nevarez, DVM, PhD, DACZM, DECZM, professor of Zoological Medicine at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and one of the attending veterinarians for the goose. "We expect a full recovery once it is released."

According to veterinarians, "Mardi Goose" appears healed and was released back to the LSU lakes on Monday.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Walmart joins meal kit food wars

    Walmart joins meal kit food wars

    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:06 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 12:03 PM EST2018-03-05 17:03:06 GMT
    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer. (Source: Walmart)Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer. (Source: Walmart)

    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.

    More >>

    Walmart’s meal kits are now available in more than 250 stories and will be rolled out to more than 2,000 locations during 2018, according to the retailer.

    More >>

  • Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Family friend: Son of parents slain in dorm a 'good kid'

    Sunday, March 4 2018 1:20 AM EST2018-03-04 06:20:03 GMT
    Monday, March 5 2018 1:24 AM EST2018-03-05 06:24:27 GMT
    (Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...(Courtesy of Central Michigan University via AP). This undated photo provided by Central Michigan University shows James Eric Davis Jr., who police identified as the shooting suspect at a Central Michigan University residence hall on Friday, March 2, 2...

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

    The shooting happened Friday after the suspect's parents picked him up from the hospital he was taken to after exhibiting erratic behavior and brought him to his dorm to pack up for spring break. 

    More >>

  • Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Nurse who found photo of noose on locker gets $3.8M payout

    Thursday, March 1 2018 6:55 PM EST2018-03-01 23:55:53 GMT
    Ellen Harris. Image: Hawaii News NowEllen Harris. Image: Hawaii News Now

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>

    A nurse who found a photo of hangman's noose taped to her locker at a Hawaii hospital has been awarded a $3.8 million payout.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly