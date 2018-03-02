Woman accused of shooting wildlife agent sentenced to 60 years in prison

The woman accused of shooting a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent learned Friday that she will spend more than a half-century behind bars, according to a report by KNOE-TV.

The station reported Amethyst Baird, 32, of Monroe was sentenced to 60 years in prison on a charge of attempted murder for shooting wildlife agent Tyler Wheeler, 25, also of Monroe, on Jan. 7, 2017.

It added she was also sentenced to 40 years for obstruction of justice and 10 years each for two counts of illegal possession of stolen things.

Baird pleaded guilty to the charges in October.

