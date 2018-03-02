Tiger softball hosting the LSU Invitational this weekend

The Tigers welcome Illinois State, No. 23 McNeese State, Purdue and Florida Atlantic to Tiger Park this weekend for the LSU Invitational.

Illinois State is 5-10 this year and has lost four of their last five games.

Player to watch for Illinois State: Allison Spence is hitting .357 with four doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI.

No. 23 McNeese State is 15-2 on the season with wins against Virginia, Florida State, Arkansas and Baylor.

Player to watch for McNeese: Justyce McClain has a .490 batting average with one home run and eight RBI.

Purdue is struggling with a 2-12 record, with their only wins coming against South Dakota and Savannah State.

Player to watch for Purdue: Stephanie Ramsey is hitting .400 with one home run and seven RBI.

Florida Atlantic comes to Tiger Park with a 10-7 record, winners of four of their last five games.

Player to watch for Florida Atlantic: Madisyn Palmer is batting .380 at the plate, with one home run, three doubles and eleven RBI.



LSU Invitational – Weekend Schedule

LSU vs. Illinois State: Friday at 5 p.m. (SECN+)

LSU vs. McNeese State: Friday at 7:30 p.m. (SECN+)

LSU vs. Purdue: Saturday at 5 p.m. (SECN+)

LSU vs. Florida Atlantic: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (SECN+)

LSU vs. Florida Atlantic: Sunday at 12 p.m. (SECN+)

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.