Tiger softball hosting the LSU Invitational this weekend

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The Tigers welcome Illinois State, No. 23 McNeese State, Purdue and Florida Atlantic to Tiger Park this weekend for the LSU Invitational.  

Illinois State is 5-10 this year and has lost four of their last five games.

Player to watch for Illinois State: Allison Spence is hitting .357 with four doubles, two home runs and 13 RBI.

No. 23 McNeese State is 15-2 on the season with wins against Virginia, Florida State, Arkansas and Baylor.

Player to watch for McNeese:  Justyce McClain has a .490 batting average with one home run and eight RBI.

Purdue is struggling with a 2-12 record, with their only wins coming against South Dakota and Savannah State.

Player to watch for Purdue: Stephanie Ramsey is hitting .400 with one home run and seven RBI.

Florida Atlantic comes to Tiger Park with a 10-7 record, winners of four of their last five games.

Player to watch for Florida Atlantic: Madisyn Palmer is batting .380 at the plate, with one home run, three doubles and eleven RBI. 
  
LSU Invitational – Weekend Schedule 
LSU vs. Illinois State: Friday at 5 p.m. (SECN+)
LSU vs. McNeese State: Friday at 7:30 p.m. (SECN+)
LSU vs. Purdue: Saturday at 5 p.m. (SECN+)
LSU vs. Florida Atlantic: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (SECN+)
LSU vs. Florida Atlantic: Sunday at 12 p.m. (SECN+)

