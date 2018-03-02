Many read to kids on Dr. Seuss's birthday

In honor of Dr. Seuss’s birthday for Literacy Week, first responders, leaders and even members of the media took time Friday to read to kids at school.

Liz Koh, Scottie Hunter, and Graham Ulkins were among the many local media talent who showed up to participate in the nationwide reading event.

Several first responders with Baton Rouge agencies also visited schools across the area got involved.

The event was started by the National Education Association (NEA), which is now in its 21st year of service. The effort goes by the motto "You're never too old, too wacky, too wild, to pick up a book and read with a child."

