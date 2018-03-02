NYC mayor: Lots of candidates want rejected schools job - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

NYC mayor: Lots of candidates want rejected schools job

NEW YORK (AP) - New York's mayor is still flummoxed after Miami's schools superintendent accepted a post and then backed out , but he says many "extraordinary" professionals "from coast to coast" want the job.

Alberto Carvalho said Thursday he was breaking his agreement with New York City because of emotional pleas from the Miami schools community to stay.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday on WNYC that New York was "blindsided" and he's as confused as anyone.

He says New York City's million public school students "deserved better."

Chancellor Carmen Farina (fah-REEN'-yah) is retiring, but will stay until the end of March.

De Blasio says he's sure the city will have a great new chancellor "quite soon."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

