Tigers welcome Toledo, Sacred Heart and SLU to The Box this weekend

LSU will host Toledo, Sacred Heart and Southeastern Louisiana at Alex Box Stadium this weekend.
The games begin Friday night when No. 14 LSU (5-4) plays the Rockets at 7 p.m.
Toledo is 2-5 on the season after being swept in last weekend's series against Austin Peay.
Rocket to watch: Matt Hansen is batting .345 from the plate this season
Sacred Heart (1-2) will face the SLU Lions on Friday, before playing LSU Saturday night.
Patriot to watch: Dan Schock is swinging a red hot bat early in the year.
Schock is hitting .500 (6-for-12), with three doubles, a home run and five RBI in three games.
On Sunday, LSU will face Southeastern Louisiana for the second time this week. The Lions beat LSU 5-4 Wednesday in Hammond.
SLU is 6-3 overall, including wins against LSU and the UL Ragin' Cajuns.
Lions to watch: Mike Taylor is batting .382 and Cody Grosse is hitting .378.
PITCHING MATCHUPS/SCHEDULE
Friday at 7 p.m.:
LSU: Zack Hess (1-1, 10.80 ERA)
Toledo: Michael Jacob (0-1, 7.15 ERA)
Saturday at 6 p.m.:
LSU: Caleb Gilbert (0-0, 10.80 ERA)
Sacred Heart: James Taubl (0-1, 9.00 ERA)
Sunday at 3 p.m.:
LSU: AJ Labas (making collegiate debut)
SLU: Kade Granier (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
