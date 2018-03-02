Thousands pack downtown Baton Rouge to run, walk Race for the Cure

Thousands of people have descended on downtown Baton Rouge for the 22nd annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure to raise awareness of breast cancer treatments in the Baton Rouge community. The delibating disease affects one in eight women each year.

This is the first year the 5K race/walk is being held at A.Z. Young Park in downtown Baton Rouge instead of LSU's campus.

WAFB's very own Greg Meriwether, Lauren Westbrook, Jay Grymes and Elizabeth Vowell will emcee the events this year and lead #TeamWAFB.

Participants will be treated to live music performances and the popular Jambalaya Village and competition.

Registration for the race began early at 6 a.m., followed by a Survivors Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. and a Survivors Celebration at 8:00 a.m.

The race began at 9 a.m. near the Louisiana State Capitol and taking participants around downtown Baton Rouge.

Up to 75 percent of the Baton Rouge Affiliate of Susan G. Komen’s net income goes toward funding grants to Baton Rouge local hospitals and community organizations that provide breast health education and breast cancer screening and treatment programs for medically underserved women.

The remaining net income (a minimum of 25 percent) supports the national Komen Grants Program, which funds groundbreaking breast cancer research, meritorious awards and educational and scientific programs around the world. The Komen Race for the Cure is a unique event, designed and implemented to promote positive awareness, education and early detection of breast cancer.

The Baton Rouge Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure services the following Parishes: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St Helena and Tangipahoa.

WAFB is a sponsor of the event.

