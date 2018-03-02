Race for the Cure scheduled for 9 AM at A.Z. Young Park

It was labeled as a "do or die" day for tax votes. Instead, Louisiana lawmakers found a third option Friday ... wait.More >>
If there's something you want to know about pipelines, chances are Sonny Mason can tell you. "retired with a little over fifty years of pipeline service behind me. Worked on everything from pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico to up close to Canada to South America to Trinidad," he said. We travel along Gauthier Road to see where pipeline is to be placed.More >>
Supporters of a separate city of St. George in East Baton Rouge Parish announced a new attempt to petition for its incorporation in an announcement on social media Friday morning.More >>
Record-breaking rainfall has caused the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development to put the construction along Interstate-49 construction in North Caddo Parish on hold.More >>
Officials reveal a plan to reduce homicides in East Baton Rouge, after seeing a record-breaking 104 murders in 2017.More >>
Christopher Holford and Brandy Duncan were both arrested and charged in the case.More >>
Police have arrested James Eric Davis Jr., the suspect in Friday's deadly shooting at Central Michigan University.More >>
Rap superstar Rick Ross has been hooked up to a machine that taken over the function of his heart and lungs, according to a report from TMZ.More >>
Recent DNA testing reveals a body discovered in Gadsden in 1998 was that of a missing man from Zion, Illinois. The case is now a homicide investigation.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has released the body cam footage from the police officer at the center of a Facebook video filmed at a local McDonald’s that sparked outrage among many of the millions who have viewed it.More >>
