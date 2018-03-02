Race for the Cure scheduled for 9 AM at A.Z. Young Park

WAFB is sponsoring the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure on March 3, which raises awareness of breast cancer treatments in the Baton Rouge community. The disease affects one in eight women each year.

The 5K race/walk will be held at A.Z. Young Park in downtown Baton Rouge.

WAFB's very own Greg Meriwether, Lauren Westbrook, Jay Grymes and Elizabeth Vowell will emcee the events this year and will lead the #TeamWAFB.

There will also be live music performances and the popular Jambalaya Village and competition

Race day registration and begins at 6 a.m., then a Survivors Breakfast at 7:00 a.m. There followed by a Survivors Celebration at 8:00 a.m.

Participants who will be running the timed portion of the 5K race will line on 4th Street up at 8:50 a.m. Those who will be running or walking the untimed portion of the 5K will lineup on 4th Street at 9:00 a.m.

Up to 75 percent of the Baton Rouge Affiliate of Susan G. Komen’s net income goes toward funding grants to Baton Rouge local hospitals and community organizations that provide breast health education and breast cancer screening and treatment programs for medically underserved women.

The remaining net income (a minimum of 25 percent) supports the national Komen Grants Program, which funds groundbreaking breast cancer research, meritorious awards and educational and scientific programs around the world. The Komen Race for the Cure is a unique event, designed and implemented to promote positive awareness, education and early detection of breast cancer.

The Baton Rouge Affiliate of Susan G. Komen for the Cure services the following Parishes: Ascension, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St Helena and Tangipahoa.

